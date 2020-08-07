We have differences with the govt, but we all are united on the Kashmir issue: Shehbaz Sharif

Says Indian atrocities must be exposed at diplomatic level

MUZAFFARABAD, August 7: PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif says that at the diplomatic level we have to expose Indian atrocities and for that we have to play our practical role and not just verbally.

Addressing the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad, Shahbaz Sharif said that India has kept the Kashmiri people in lockdown for 72 years. This is a challenge for Muslims all over the world and we have to play our part.

Shahbaz Sharif said that we have to fight it with unity and faith. I am not saying to start a war but India cannot look at Pakistan with a dirty eye.

“We have differences with the government, but we are all united on the Kashmir issue,” he said. The nation was united in the face of adversity.

The PML-N President said that Kashmir could also become Pakistan if we adopt the same path by which we made Pakistan a nuclear power.

He said that despite being a nuclear power, it could not play a proper role in giving rights to Kashmir. We did not pay them properly.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the PML-N had received several offers in return for not carrying out a nuclear blast but the PML-N government did not accept the offer and did not heed the threats. The credit for the nuclear blasts goes to all institutions and political parties.-DNA