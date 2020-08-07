We will have to take measures to avoid Karachi-like situation in Lahore: Imran Khan

PM INAUGURATES RAVI URBAN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY PROJECT

– Says vertical buildings to be constructed in the new city in order to ensure that basic amenities reach every person

LAHORE, August 7: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated River Ravi Urban Development Authority project here at Shahdara area on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister said that the government will spend Rs5 trillion on the “most modern city” project. He said that the new city equipped with latest facilities will be established near Lahore.

The Prime Minister said that millions of trees will also be planted in the city to protect the environment. Alluding to the problems faced by Lahore due to unplanned settlements, the Prime Minister said vertical buildings will be constructed in the new city in order to ensure that basic amenities reach every person. He said that they will have to take measures to avoid a Karachi-like situation in Lahore.

The Prime Minister said that it is the second biggest project after Islamabad which will create job opportunities. “It is the best opportunity for 9 million overseas Pakistanis to invest in the mega project,” he added.

The Prime Minister said incentives have been given to the construction sector and Naya Pakistan Housing Project and promotion of the construction sector will also support 40 other allied industries. He said, “It is our utmost effort to kick start work on the new city project at the earliest.” The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is on the tipping point to be taken forward on the path of progress and development. He said there will also be investment from the private sector in it. The Prime Minister said, “It is our utmost effort to kick start work on the new city project at the earliest.”

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that authority has been formulated for this project. He said that after Islamabad it will be the second planned city of Pakistan.

He said that three barrages will be constructed for storing 585,000 cusec water. He said that storage of water will improve the level of underground water in Lahore.

Setting up a lake will also help to improve the ecosystem. He further maintained that green zones would be established for dealing with hydro and environmental pollution according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that 6 million plants would be planted. He said that 1.8 million residential units in Ravi River Front Urban Development Project will provide modern residential facilities to the people.

He said that Ravi River Front Urban Development Project authority’s Act has been passed. The chairman of authority has been appointed and the board of the authority has been completed-TLTP