Exports of information technology services increased by 18.56%

ISLAMABAD, August 9: Exports of information technology services from the country have recorded an increase of 18.56 per cent during the last financial year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, exports of IT services to the country earned 130 1302.73 million in foreign exchange in the fiscal year 2019-20, an increase of 18.56% over the fiscal year 2018-19.

In the financial year 2018-19, the country earned 10 1098.794 million in foreign exchange from IT services exports. Exports of computer services grew by 20.91%.

Exports of computer services earned the country 99 998.630 million in foreign exchange in the last fiscal year. Exports of computer services generated $ 825.900 million in foreign exchange for the fiscal year in a row.

Exports of software consultancy services grew by 14.75 million. In the last financial year, the country earned $ 376.07 million in foreign exchange from exports of services in this sector.

Exports of services in this sector earned the country 32 327.72 million in foreign exchange in the consecutive financial year. Exports of hardware consultancy services earned $ 1.919 million in foreign exchange during the last fiscal year, down 17.43% from the previous fiscal year.

Exports of hardware consultancy services generated $2.32 million in foreign exchange for the fiscal year in a row. Similarly, exports of repair and maintenance services declined by 72.04 percent.-DNA