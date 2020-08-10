WHEN TRULY ISLAMIC, PAKISTAN WILL BE THE DRIVING FORCE BEHIND A WORLDWIDE REVOLUTION

Commen-ting on Red Mosque Opera-tion, Time writes:

“The siege could become the first salvo in a divisive war for Pakistan’s soul: to be a traditional sharia-based society, or a modern, moderate Muslim nation.”

The implied meaning is that the battle lines might well have been drawn in the political arena of Pakistan —between those who, under the cover of modernism, moderation, liberalism and enlightenment, want to de-link the state of Pakistan from what is regarded even by its Constitution as its very core and soul—Islam—and those who regard Pakistan and Islam as absolutely inseparable entities, and who argue that it was to create a truly distinguishable Islamic state that Pakistan was created.

This perception prevailing very extensively and very strongly in the West and its media, may well be very close to the ground realities. The bridge of understanding, cooperation and mutual forgiveness that is reportedly close to having been built between Pervez Musharraf ‘the moderate’ and Benazir Bhutto ‘the liberal’ is going to be a thumping recognition of the emergence of a newly polarized Pakistan. That Washington’s blessings and ‘urgings’ have been instrumental in this probable alliance of convenience and ‘positioning’ goes without saying. That the said alliance may not want to or be able to deliver a de-Islamized Pakistan to the navigators of the New World Order too is a distinct possibility. Pervez Musharraf after all is his own man.

And Benazir Bhutto too isn’t of ‘the -taken-for -granted category’.

The question here is what is meant by a truly Islamic Pakistan. A state, run by a bearded bureaucracy that will hold parliamentary sessions and court hearings in open-air, or tent-covered public places like Raiwind etc?

A country without cameras, television sets and audio machines?

That is preposterous. Only a few bigots, zealots and frozen-in-the-seventh century robots have such a state in their minds. And however loud be their demands for enforcement of Sharia, they simply do not matter.

Islamic Pakistan means a Pakistan governed by the laws clearly stated in God’s book, and fired by the same vision which took Islam from the deserts of Arabia to the farthest corners of the world in the decades that followed the death of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Just as Muslims of the early Islamic centuries modernized their societies and states and made their cities, seats of learning, knowledge and progress, the socio-political order that is envisioned to rise from an Islamic Pakistan, will be the driving force of a worldwide revolution—

An Islamic Pakistan, that true Islamists have in their mind and vision is best reflected in the speech that Hazrat Abu Bakar delivered on assuming the responsibilities of the first Caliph of Islam….

“O MEN! HERE I HAVE BEEN ASSIGNED THE JOB OF BEING A RULER OVER YOU WHILE I AM NOT THE BEST AMONG YOU. IF I DO WELL IN MY JOB, HELP ME. IF I DO WRONG, REDRESS ME. TRUTHFULNESS IS FIDELITY, AND LYING IS TREASON. THE WEAK SHALL BE STRONG IN MY EYES UNTIL I RESTORE TO THEM THEIR LOST RIGHTS, AND THE STRONG SHALL BE WEAK IN MY EYE UNTIL I HAVE RESTORED THE RIGHTS OF THE WEAK FROM THEM”.