Army Chief appreciates the measures to optimize the performance of ISI in ensuring that the country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum

RAWALPINDI, August 10: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country during his visit to the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the military’s media wing said.

“[The] COAS was given a detailed update on the internal and external security situation of the country,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

General Bajwa appreciated the measures to optimize the performance of ISI in ensuring that the country responds effectively to threats across the spectrum, it said.

Earlier on arrival, Director-General ISl Lt Gen Faiz Hamid received the army Chief, the ISPR added.

The security briefing comes amid Pakistan’s strained ties with India, which have worsened after August 5, 2019, when India revoked occupied Kashmir’s special status.

According to the ISPR, Indian troops have committed 1,877 ceasefire violations this year, so far, in which 15 innocent civilians, including six women and five children, have been martyred.

In June, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his key ministers, had also visited the ISI headquarters where he was briefed on the national security.

“A comprehensive briefing was given to the prime minister encompassing complex regional and domestic challenges with special focus on Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of peace and stability,” the statement issued after the meeting had stated.

“The Prime Minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for national security and sovereignty.”

PM Imran was accompanied by the army chief, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to PM on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf.

The prime minister appreciated sacrifices and tireless efforts of the country’s premier intelligence agency.-TLTP