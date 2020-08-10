World needs to learn from Pakistan’s efforts to deal with Corona: President UNGA

ISLAMABAD, August 10: Pakistan has received the global certificate of the best strategy to deal with Corona, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said that Pakistan’s coping with Corona is a challenge for the world, the best way to deal with the global epidemic.

The world needs to learn from Pakistan’s efforts to deal with obesity. Statistics show that Pakistan has taken better steps than the rest of the world. I was very happy to see this situation with my own eyes.

According to details, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and President of the General Assembly Volkan Bozkir held a joint press conference. On the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the challenges facing the President of the General Assembly and the situation of Code 19 were discussed.

“We drew Volkan Bozkir’s attention to the Kashmir issue, briefed him on human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, and told him about India’s border violations,” he said. On the other hand, the newly elected President Vulcan Bozkir said that he was very happy to receive a warm welcome in Pakistan. It is a great honour to preside over the General Assembly session. I am very grateful to the Pakistani authorities for their hospitality.

Volkan Bozkir said that the visit was very important from the point of view of the United Nations, Pakistan is a very active member of the United Nations, Pakistan is increasingly participating in the missions of the United Nations. He said that I have appointed a Pakistani deputy. The Chief Cabinet has also been elected.

Newly elected President Volkan Bozkir said that Imran Khan was interested in bringing peace to the region and the world, adding that the views of the Prime Minister and the United Nations were in the same direction on world affairs.

He said that he was sorry for the loss of life in Pakistan due to Corona. In dealing with Corona, Pakistan set an example to the world. Pakistan played a better role against Corona than many other countries.

“We need resources for a united struggle against Corona, I think the General Assembly should start its plenary session,” Bozkir said.-DNA