Amir Khan bringing pro boxing show to Pakistan

Pakistan’s biggest boxing extravaganza postponed in the wake of Covid-19 is all set to happen. Amir Khan, the internationally renowned British boxer and Usman Wazir have announced October 3 as the new date for Pakistan’s first international boxing show in Islamabad.

After being dissatisfied with the Pakistan Boxing Federation, Asif Hazara, the captain of the national boxing team, has also decided to turn professional.

Pakistan’s emerging boxing champion, the Asian Boy, Usman Wazir would face a renowned international boxer for the WBC title.

Usman Wazir is all set to win. According to the emerging pugilist, he has undergone vigorous training during the lockdown and is prepared to face international boxers, and is hopeful to bag the title for Pakistan.

The young talent, who aspires to win, shared that despite the promises, the Government of Pakistan and the G-B government is not extending the support.

Amir Khan and Usman Wazir have also welcomed Asif Hazara and are hoping for a great future for him.