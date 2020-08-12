Revisiting meaning of Freedom

Reema Shaukat

As the month of August approaches, the zest and enthusiasm of every Pakistani gets more jubilant and ecstatic. And why one should not be overjoyed as it’s the month of Independence, when Pakistan appeared on the map of the world as a new Muslim state. One shows respect and love for motherhood throughout the year but certainly August brings special smile on the faces of Pakistanis. Our country which is in continuous process of struggle and is facing new challenges everyday has surely some more worthy things to tell than its negative reflections to rest of the world.

Definitely there are many problems in our country but this does not mean that there is no optimism and hope in it. We have a strength of being the first Islamic nuclear power, fifteenth largest and powerful army in the world capable of defeating any enemy, areas not only full of beauty and serenity but minerals rich too. Timely investment in health, education, human resources and social sector are bringing positive outcomes though bit slowly. We have the passionate and talented youth with exceptional gifted abilities in the field of science and technology, sports, social sciences, arts and other disciplines. World knows well that this passionate youth definitely has all potentials and abilities to make their Pakistan more prosperous. World has attached the stigma of terrorism with Pakistan which certainly portrays Pakistan as some terror producing nation but they forget that it’s the only country on the world map which has successfully defeated militants on its soil and is still tackling with this jeopardy despite limitations of economic and military means. Growth opportunities are provided to women equally and Pakistan is mentioned as remarkably tolerant in case of racism. As this beautiful country celebrates National Minority Day on 11 August, while lauding the white part of its flag and appreciating the sacrifices and contributions of this community in Pakistan, it is placed as the world’s least racist country on global index. Pakistan achieved a Happy Planet Index Score of 54.1 and ranked number 16th of all the countries analysed in a report by UN General Assembly.

Pakistan is one of the largest producer of hand sewn footballs and the quality of sports goods produced by Pakistan matches none other. Though we are the first Islamic nuclear nation on the world map, we must not forget that Pakistan accredits to itself for the country having largest ambulance network, owns highest mountain peak K-2 which is second largest globally, second largest salt mines Khewra, largest earth filled dam Tarbela, longest glacial system, and the only fertile desert in the world. During the general elections, held in July 2018, Pakistanis chose new democratic government which is expected to work more for betterment of country. It must be remembered that instead of cursing our political system and blaming others, we can improve ourselves by making our domain better. Though it’s really difficult to bring change overnight but slowly and gradually, united we stand we can do all. Successful nations have focused on the education of their people. Pakistan needs to upgrade its literacy rate and lack of quality education. Need of the hour is to develop culture of learning science and technology, have better infrastructure, and growing industry with new innovations. Research and development will absolutely supplement as world focus on such core areas for succeeding. Our youth serving abroad should think how they can put Pakistan on better ranking in the field of innovations and fill the gaps. We have brains and intelligence but that needs proper direction. We have challenges of growing population, health, food and water scarcity and security of common man but all these problems can be countered with proper utilisation of funds, resources and policy. Sincerity and loyalty to the nation is one aspect that Pakistan needs from all of us. We all need to be responsible, honest and law abiding citizens of our country.

Be proud of what we are and should not be ashamed of or apologetic about our cultural values, language and history. Countries take their history as their asset and we should be proud of our visionary leader great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who along with other dedicated companions was able to carve out Pakistan on world map. Helping children understand the meaning of freedom and providing them such environment in which they can enjoy the true essence of freedom is responsibility of the State. Extremism and terrorism has affected our country more than worse but fighting with this menace successfully honours Pakistan among the nations.

India promotes itself as incredible India but we forget that we can also make Pakistan incredible by promoting tourism in it. Pakistan is blessed with most beautiful places in northern areas which if maintained can bring lot of tourists in country. Improvement in infrastructure, farming, agriculture, water reservoirs, energy sector, health, education and social sector can bring Pakistan a dignified name. On international front Pakistan needs to have better relations with all countries and foreign policy needs to be revised with those which are defaming Pakistan internationally. August marks the birth of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and suggests political struggle and triumph of leaders of that time. Unfortunately, today we mourn political failures more than celebrating our past accomplishments. Let’s not forget that we are one proud nation that has rich cultural values and a glorifying past. We should cherish our freedom while celebrating our 73rd independence day and instead of inner politics focus should be on betterment of countrymen as they are an essential power and a key factor for prosperity of any nation. Youth and children must not waste their capabilities and make best use of their proficiencies for Pakistan.

Certainly with the global pandemic Covid-19 around, world has changed at large with focusing more on social distancing and e-learning and connectivity. Pakistan so far is quite successful in managing covid cases with limited resources and capacity but we must not forget the precautions and necessary steps to follow whenever going out of house. It’s high time we understand the value of an independent state we have been blessed with and work to make it the State for which our freedom fighters gave up their life and how in present scenario we can make the lives of our countrymen better. Let’s make a commitment to serve our nation and make every possible effort to make it a peaceful and prosperous nation so that we can truly be proud of our accomplishments. As our great Quaid rightly said,

“With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.”