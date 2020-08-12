We are hours away from the Dawn of Freedom. It is time to remember that Pakistan was created on Quranic Dictum that there are two two Nations on the earth 1) Muslims 2) Others This is what is meant by Two-Nation theory. Any denial of this theory is denial of Quran.

12August, 2020

Pakistan was born the day Allah declared: O Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) it is hereby ordained that your Umma is the Chosen Umma Willed by us to be the dominant people and Our Stamp-Holders on the earth.Just as Good cannot be merged with Bad your Umma cannot integrate with others.

