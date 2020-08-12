FM Qureshi, Uzbek FM Kamilov discuss bilateral matters and COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, August 12: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held a video call with Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov of Uzbekistan and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation and the regional situation.

According to a press release, the foreign minister underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and expressed satisfaction on the goodwill that existed between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at the leadership and official level which was also manifested in the people-to-people contacts. Qureshi thanked his Uzbek counterpart for the assistance extended by the Government of Uzbekistan to repatriate stranded Pakistani nationals from Tashkent.

He also apprised him of the steps being taken by the Government of Pakistan to save lives and secure livelihoods in the wake of the pandemic.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister said that the Inaugural Session of Bilateral Political Consultations would be held in Islamabad as soon as COVID-19 situation stabilizes.

The two ministers underlined the need to increase the volume of mutual trade and expedite finalization of other bilateral initiatives.

Foreign Minister Qureshi shared deep concern over continuing double lockdown in Indina Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as well as the intensification of military crackdown, fake encounters and extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces.

He apprised his Uzbek counterpart that 5th August 2020 marked 365 days since India’s illegal and unilateral action last year. He denounced India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of IIOJK by introducing new domicile law and granting domicile to non-Kashmiris, calling it a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention. – TLTP