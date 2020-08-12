Govt to enhance the scope of Kamyab Jawan Programme by increasing the loan limit from Rs5 to Rs25 mln: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, August 12: The government has decided to enhance the scope of Kamyab Jawan Programme by increasing the maximum limit of loan from Rs5 million to Rs25 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh along with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar while addressing the media briefing here on Wednesday.

Hafeez Sheikh said the interest rates on all types of loans under the program have been reduced to half. The adviser said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is making all-out efforts to provide subsidies to the people and creating more opportunities for establishing their businesses. He said that the government has provided over Rs1 billion to 2,900 youths under the scheme. He maintained that 7,500 more youths will benefit from the scheme. Talking about the country’s economic situation, he said that the government’s effective measures bearing positive results. He said that Moody’s had confirmed Pakistan’s B3 credit rating with a stable outlook which is a major success for the government’s economic team. – DNA