Pakistan’s intelligence agencies foil major cyber-attack from India: Inter-Services Public Relations

Web Desk 21 hours ago

– Pakistan army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities
RAWALPINDI, August 12: Pakistan’s Intelligence Agencies have identified a major cyber-attack by Indian Intelligence Agencies involving a range of cyber crimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the various targets of Hostile Intelligences Agencies were being investigated.
Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cyber security.
An advisory was also being sent to all government departments and institutions for identifying lapses and enhance respective cyber security measures.-TLTP

