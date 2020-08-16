Nasser Hussain criticises ‘disgraceful’ delay in Southampton Test

Former England captain believes that there has been a lack of effort to get the game on, during the ongoing Test match between England and Pakistan in Southampton.

Rain interruptions and bad light have meant that only 86 overs have been bowled over the course of first three days, with the third day abandoned without a ball being bowled.

“I had sympathy for the umpires on day two, they were just following the letter of the law, but today [day three] there has been a lack of effort to get the game on,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“From where I am, I can see two people working on the ground. Imagine if this was Sri Lanka – how many people would be rushing around to get the covers off?” he added.Hussain further stated that it was disgraceful to see players spend so much time off the field, bearing in mind the efforts that have gone in to ensure that these matches take place.

“For the amount of rain we have had in this game, to only have had 86 overs of cricket is disgraceful. The effort that’s gone in to get this Test series on, to just not have any effort to get out there and play the game [is not right],” he said.

“We’ve had people in a bio-secure environment since the end of June – people staying in a bubble, people staying in a hotel on the ground, people not allowed to leave, people being tested twice a week,” he added. “And look how long it takes to get a game of cricket started. It’s not good enough. Get those covers off!” Pakistan will resume their first innings at 223/9 on day four, with the match heading towards a draw.