Govt has taken priority measures under CPEC Project to provide affordable and green energy to every citizen of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, August 16: Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, 7.603 billion dollar hydropower project in Pakistan is working on 3415 MW of green energy while 16,750 Pakistanis will get employment opportunities.

Over the past two years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken priority measures to meet the energy needs of the country so that affordable and green energy can be provided to every citizen of the country.

Under the CPEC project, 720 MW of electricity will be generated from Pakistan’s Karot Hydropower Project, which is being constructed at a cost of 1.74 billion dollars and is in progress. Upon completion of the work in progress, clean and green energy will be provided to a population of 5 million.

The project has provided employment to about 4,500 people. 70% construction work has been completed. A trilateral 1124 MW Kohala hydropower project has been successfully signed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under the Pak-China Economic Corridor.

The Prime Minister will be instrumental in reviving the construction sector and related industries. The project will provide employment to 5,000 people.

This 2.4 billion dollars investment is the largest of any IPP project in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. The project will provide 5 billion units of clean and affordable electricity annually to consumers in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The energy projects in Kohala and Azad Pattan will pave the way for 4 billion dollars in investment across the country, as well as create new jobs across the country.

The energy projects are expected to generate 1,800 MW of electricity while creating 8,000 new jobs across the country.-TLTP