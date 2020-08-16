PPP, PTI and MQM-P leaders meet to resolve Karachi’s issues

KARACH, August 16: The metropolis’ three major political parties – the PPP, PTI, and the MQM-P met Sunday to discuss its issues in two separate meetings held here and in Islamabad and it was decided that the federal government and Centre will join hands to address the issues.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, as well as provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, represented the government of Sindh. Governor Imran Ismail, federal ministers Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, as well as Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar were in attendance as well.

Sources informed Geo News that it was decided advisory and liaison committees must be formed to solve the metropolis’ problems.

Discussions revolved around the NDMA’s role in the development of Karachi. It was decided that members of the Centre and government of Sindh would form an advisory committee to resolve the southern port city’s issues.

In a video statement following the meeting, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairperson Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal was in the meeting as well.

He said the meeting, which was held for the betterment of the province, focused on resolving issues related to development work.

The Sindh government is working for the betterment of Karachi and the entire province, the information minister added.

Shah welcomed the meeting between members of the PTI, PPP, and the MQM-P as a step in the right direction for the betterment of Karachiites. The collaboration between the three parties “will prove to be an important milestone”, he said.

He added that Sindh – especially Karachi – was developed tremendously under the leadership of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. “The Sindh government will welcome every person or political party that wants to play a part in developing Karachi,” he said.

Referring to the recent monsoon spell that wreaked havoc in the metropolis, the provincial minister said the government of Sindh had welcomed the Centre and the NDMA in its efforts to clear Karachi’s nullahs.

“Steps taken by the Sindh chief minister for Karachi cannot be forgotten,” he added. Following the meeting, MQM-P’s Aamir Khan said Karachi’s problems could not be resolved without giving full authority to its locals. “The problem of Karachi cannot be solved until the local people have full authority,” he said on Twitter.-DNA