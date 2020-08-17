Pakistan’s fiscal deficit is declining and growth is improving: Fitch

KARACHI, August 17: International rating agency Fitch says that Pakistan’s fiscal deficit is decreasing and the pace of growth is improving, the growth rate is expected to be 1.2 per cent this financial year.

According to a report on Pakistan’s economy released by Fitch Ratings, Pakistan’s current account deficit is expected to be 1.7% this fiscal year. Pakistan’s remittances will fall by 10% due to the global economic slowdown caused by the corona.

Fitch says Pakistan will repay 10.3 billion dollars in external debt in fiscal year 2021. In fiscal year 2022, the government has to repay external debt of 8.9 billion dollars.

Fitch says that due to Krona, Pakistan’s fiscal deficit will be 8.2% in FY2021. However, the pace of development in Pakistan is gradually improving. In the current financial year, the growth rate of Pakistan is expected to be 1.2% as against 0.4% in the previous financial year.-DNA