As per Quran Allah is forgiving in this mortal life if you seek His forgiveness. But there is no forgiveness in life hereafter. Allah describes life in Hell with clarity & tells those who defied Him in this life to go prepared for a life in which you will yearn for Death many times.

17 August, 2020

Allah is ruthlessly unforgiving to those who defy Him wilfully and to those who look up to any deity other than Him. Fires of hell await those who are trying to rewrite Allah’s Book as per their own whims convenience expediency or lack of Faith. Allah means what He says.

17 August, 2020