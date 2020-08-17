Highest-ever $2,768 million remittances received in July: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (TLTP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 million in July this year, which is the highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.

Sharing a good news about Pakistan’s economy in a tweet on Monday, he said this is 12.2 percent increase over the month of June this year and 36.5 percent increase over July last year.

“More good news for Pak economy. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 mn in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan. This is 12.2% increase over June 2020 and 36.5% increase over July 2019,” he tweeted.

Last week, PM Imran had appreciated overseas Pakistani workers for sending more remittances through banking channels.

“Remittances for the past fiscal year came in much higher at 9.7 percent annual growth and totaled $21.8 billion for the year,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister had thanked overseas workers for the remittances, which he said were much higher than the previous year when they grew only 2.9%.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, overseas Pakistanis remitted $21,841.50 million during fiscal year 2018-19, showing a growth of 9.68 percent compared with $19,913.55 million during the same period in the previous year.

Remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during June 2019 had amounted to $198.81mn together as against $199.47mn received in June 2018. -TLTP