From one’s natural frailties, there is no escape, yet…

I don’t remember any statement of General Pervez Musha-rraf in which he has made any pretense to being above human characteristics, attributes, propensities and failings. Man by instinct is vulnerable to the magnetic pull of his desire for power and dominance. General Pervez Musharraf would not have been a human, had he been devoid of this basic trait of all humanity. It is because of this trait, that man has been able to eliminate all challenges and threats from the planet that he rules now. Without this trait no heroes would have been born, and no civilizations would have risen to the zenith of power. General Pervez Musharraf, like most men in his position throughout history, doesn’t enjoy any immunity from this trait. Consequently he is as driven today to defend his power as he was driven to acquire it in 1999. And the dilemma he is facing is that all of his team members happen to be equally driven to seek their prolongation in the corridors of authority along with their boss. General Pervez Musharraf’s predicament has its roots in the absence of homogeneity in his team. It is a bevy of individuals and groups of divergent backgrounds and interests – not necessarily welded together (and to the General) by a powerful bond of either ideology or loyalty. Resultantly they do not happen to enjoy an equal potential (or chance) to force their way into any envisioned new setup. Some of them are unlikely to survive in their present positions of authority if the process of full democratization is not halted or subverted. President General Pervez Musharraf knows this. Yet twice this year he has allowed himself to be swayed away from a rational path to a blind alley by their conspiratorial skills. This only proves that no man is an exemption from one’s natural failings, frailties and follies. What however will determine the battling president’s durability in power is his ability to reverse the counter-productive decisions he has taken and to replace them with bold and positive initiatives towards genuine and full democratization of his regime. As well as his country.