Supreme Court gives four weeks for restructuring of Pakistan Railways

ISLAMABAD, August 20: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday has given four weeks to restructure the Pakistan Railways on the request of the Planning Commission.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the suo motu case regarding losses incurred by the Pakistan Railways. Along with orders of restructuring the railways to the Planning Commission, the apex court also sought a progress report on the circular railway from the Sindh government and the provincial railway department.

“The bridge built by the British at Kotri is still in good condition, while the Karachi-Hyderabad bridge could collapse at any moment,” CJP Ahmed said. “There is no bridge on the Indus that the nation can be proud of.”

The chief justice added that bridges constructed during Ayub Khan’s era were still in better condition, whereas, all bridges built afterwards in the country are not in the best condition. “Good bridges should be built for Main Line-1 (ML-1).”

Secretary railways prayed upon the court that package one of ML-1 would be completed in three years in which state-of-the-art bridges would be constructed.The chief justice responded that three years is too long a time period.

“The Chinese lay railway lines in months,” he said. “If funds are available, then the project should not take time to complete. Laying a track of 1,800kms is not a problem for China.”

Karachi Commissioner also informed the court that the tender had been issued for fencing of railway stations in Karachi.

The apex court adjourned the hearing for four weeks.-TLTP