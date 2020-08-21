Our future is linked with science and technology: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, August 21: Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s future is linked with science and technology.

He directed the Ministry of Science and Technology to finalise all its projects at once so that work on their implementation could be started at the earliest. The meeting was called to discuss various projects of the ministry.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry gave a detailed briefing on the projects and presented a roadmap for enhancing the country’s capacity in production and exports of medical equipment.

The prime minister approved a project with regard to promotion of science, technology, engineering and Mathematics education in 400 higher secondary schools where labs will be set up for the purpose.

The project will afford as many as 100,000 students an opportunity to get education and training in modern sciences. The prime minister was also apprised on progress on the establishment of Engineering and Emerging Technology University at the Prime Minister House.

He commended the efforts of the Ministry of Science and Technology to produce locally manufactured protective kits, ventilators and other equipment to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. -TLTP