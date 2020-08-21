Army to assist admin to maintain peace during Muharram

ATTOCK, August 21: Army to assist district administration and police to maintain law and order situation in district Attock as authorities have rolled up their sleeves to ensure peace and security during the sensitive month of Muharram-Ul-Haram.

A contingent of army led by Brigadier M Yousaf hold a meeting with the district administration in his chair which was attended by deputy commissioner and district Police officer Khalid Hamdani, all heads of local law enforcement agencies, assistant commissioners and sub divisional police officers. The participants have reviewed and finalized the Muharram security plan.

The participants were informed that as many as 145 processions would be taken out while 754 majalis would be held across the Attock.

It was revealed that during Muharram, 145 processions would be taken out from 87 Imambargahs located different areas of the district which include 28 A category(high sensitive) , 25 B Category (sensitive) and 92 C category (less sensitive) processions and 754 majalis would be held. The participants were informed that these processions would be provided fool proof security for which 1742 police officials including 5 DSPs, 10 SHOs, 180 Sub Inspectors/ASIs, 119 head constables, 1100 constables , 20 lady constables, elite force and 623 volunteers have been deputed.

It was informed that these volunteers have being deployed after imparting necessary training while walk through gates would be installed at the entry and exit points of the processions and majalis while metal detectors would also be utilized and close monitoring would be carried out through CCTV cameras. – DNA