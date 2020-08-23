Lt Gen(R) Asim Saleem Bajwa urges people to ignore ‘propaganda’ stories against CPEC

ISLAMABAD, August 23: The prime minister’s aide on information Asim Saleem Bajwa has said that attempts being made to undermine the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through “lies and propaganda stories”.

“Recently noticed attempts to subvert #CPEC by lies & propaganda stories about various aspects and individuals,” said Bajwa who is also the chairman of CPEC authority in a tweet on Sunday. He urged the people to ignore all such “fake news/stories regarding jobs, projects/individuals”.

Bajwa also said that all jobs related to CPEC projects will be posted on official website and social media accounts.

Last week, the CPEC authority cheif had announced the launch of a three-month CPEC internship.

“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join #CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.-TLTP