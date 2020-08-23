India is depriving Muslims of medical facilities under the guise of Corona: UN

WASHINGTON, August 23: The United Nations has warned India against discrimination against Muslims under the guise of corona virus.

According to media reports, in his message on the occasion of the International Day of Victims of Violence against Religious Beliefs, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that India’s ruling party and pro-government media were blaming Muslims for the spread of the epidemic.

In his message, he added that Muslims are being deprived of medical facilities in the name of fear of the virus, they are also facing attacks and boycotts.

It should be noted that during the spread of Corona virus in India, Muslims were made a symbol of hatred, Hindus were subjected to hateful words related to Corona and Muslims were treated as untouchables.-DNA