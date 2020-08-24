Home / News / Region’s future depends upon Pakistan’s development: Chinese Ambassador

Region’s future depends upon Pakistan’s development: Chinese Ambassador

Web Desk 18 hours ago News Comments Off on Region’s future depends upon Pakistan’s development: Chinese Ambassador 43 Views

PESHAWAR, August 24: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that the future of the region depends on the development of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is very clear in this regard.
Addressing a tree-planting ceremony at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Ambassador Yao Jing said that China will fully support the Green Pakistan campaign and when the PM launched the campaign two weeks back, he had played his part by planting trees at the Chinese Embassy.
The Chinese Ambassador said that PM Imran Khan wants the relations between Pakistan and China to be further deepened. The construction of Mohmand Dam, Bhasha Dam and Karakoram Highway was also discussed.
He said that Xinjiang and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are sister territories and cooperation between the two would be enhanced as there are many business opportunities for Chinese businessmen in KP. The Chinese Ambassador also praised the Government’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. -DNA

About Web Desk

Check Also

Army Chief urges ‘collective efforts’ to retain ‘hard earned normalcy’ in erstwhile FATA

– Visits troops busy in consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan RAWALPINDI, August …

Powered by Opensky Web Solutions
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved