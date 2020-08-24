Army Chief urges ‘collective efforts’ to retain ‘hard earned normalcy’ in erstwhile FATA

– Visits troops busy in consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI, August 24: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said it required joint efforts of all stakeholders to retain “hard earned” peace in the tribal areas as he visited troops busy in consolidation operations along the Pak-Afghan border in Dawatoi sector, an area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

“Recent consolidation operations along Pak-Afghan border ensured effective area domination of some inaccessible pockets of land which were being sporadically used by terrorists as hideouts to target local populace and security apparatus in the rear areas,” a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

It said more than 90 IEDs [improvised explosive devises] were recovered during the course of operations and fencing of the arduous stretch of border terrain will commence shortly.

“Security forces have active control of the last remaining stretch of International Border now in North Waziristan,” the ISPR added.

According to the statement, this will further enhance security of public in both North and South Waziristan and strengthen checks over illegal crossing of Pak-Afghan border.

The army chief was also briefed on complementing border security and management measures particularly progress of fencing along the Pak Afghan border.

“While interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their remarkable operational performance and high state of morale.”

“We are committed to peace and stability. For this Pakistan is playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of FC/LEAs [law enforcement agencies]”, the ISPR quoted Gen Qamar as saying.

Appreciating tribal people for their unflinching support in fighting terrorism, the army chief said that peace has largely returned to the region, “however, it will take collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and LEAs to retain the hard earned normalcy”.

Gen Qamar said there is need to remain vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The ISPR said the army chief also visited Miranshah, a small town of North Waziristan. He was received by Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps.-TLTP