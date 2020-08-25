NAB rejects Yasmeen Rashid’s allegations on Nawaz Sharif’s illness

ISLAMABAD, August 25: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has rejected the allegations made by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid against Nawaz Sharif’s illness. Even during Nawaz Sharif’s detention in the NAB, the Punjab government’s doctor was on duty. There is no justification for criticizing the NAB.

According to details, NAB also rejected the allegations of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on the illness of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said that investigative officers and executors are recruited in NAB but there is no system for recruitment of doctors. The Punjab government is contacted for the services of any emergency or on-duty doctors.

According to NAB sources, doctors appointed by the Punjab government are performing their duties in the NAB 24 hours a day. Rescue 1122 services are part of the routine in case of emergency and ambulance.

Sources said that even during Nawaz Sharif’s detention in NAB, doctors of Punjab government were on duty. Investigating officers are not doctors. There is no justification to criticize NAB.

It may be recalled that after Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were made, fingers started being pointed at Yasmeen Rashid in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while Prime Minister Imran Khan is also angry with Punjab Health Minister.

Sources said that the new Pandora’s box was opened by the declaration of reports as fake by the federal ministers and advisers and the question is how fake reports have been in the presence of an experienced doctor like the health minister.-DNA