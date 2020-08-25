Unveiling the façade of the Muslim Family Laws

Shafaq Qayyum

Law, in its essence, whether divine or manmade is always for the wellbeing of human beings and to uphold principles of social justice in a society. Due to the inherent evolutionary nature of a society, law needs to be adaptable according to the changing socio economic conditions. Law cannot be stagnant rather must be dynamic. It should progressively flow like a river to cater to the need of a society at a particular time. Although, Muslim family Law Ordinance, 1961 (hereinafter referred as “the Ordinance, 1961”) was envisaged as a watershed moment in the history of Muslim family laws, but section 6 of it specifically undermines the whole purpose of law being an “effective deterrent.” Let’s endeavor to unveil the façade of section 6 of the Ordinance, 1961.

Section 6 of the Ordinance, 1961 deals with polygamy which is having more than one spouse, but since we are dealing with a man having more than one wife, it should have been called “Polygyny” in the Ordinance, 1961. Polygyny requires a man in a subsisting marriage to get written submission from the Arbitration Council after submitting the reasons for another marriage and obtaining consent of existing wife or wives. Any marriage contracted without such permission will not be registered under this Ordinance. Nonetheless, the marriage without permission will still be a ‘valid’ marriage with minuscule punishment of one year imprisonment with or without fine of rupees five thousand and penalty of paying entire dower whether prompt or deferred. It is pertinent to mention that a husband anyway has to pay prompt dower at the time of “Nikah,” so incorporating such a condition as a penalty which already needs to be fulfilled seems useless. This section waters down the whole notion of law being deterrent rather seems like a well-planned compromise between two opposing schools of traditionalists and reformists. The former favors the stringent and literal reading of the Quran and Sunnah whilst the latter while taking guidance from the Quran and Sunnah also emphasizes upon the modern day reforms incorporated for the protection of women rights. In an effort to balance both sides, section 6 renders a lacuna in the law as it seems to be a mere procedural restraint on the men willing to contract another marriage, as a result, in practice less than few conform to such law as it fails to have a “deterrent effect”. One may wonder on what grounds this piece of legislation has been enacted since it does not take the same stance as taken in the Quran.

Furthermore, it is expedient to put forward the position taken in the Quran. Arguably, the section should have been designed in a way to reflect the clear purpose envisaged in Surah Nisa verse 4:3 & 4:129 wherein it was held;

Surah Nisa verse 4:3

“And if you fear that you shall not be able to deal justly with the orphan girls, then marry (other) women of your choice, two or three, or four; but if you fear that you shall not be able to deal justly (with them), then only one or (the captives and the servants) that your right hands possess”.

Surah Nisa verse 4:129

You will never be able to do perfect justice between wives even if it is your ardent desire, so do not incline too much to one of them (by giving her more of your time and provision) so as to leave the other hanging (i.e. neither divorced nor married). And if you do justice, and do all that is right and fear Allah by keeping away from all that is wrong, then Allah is Ever Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.

It is pertinent to mention that these verses were believed to be revealed after the Battle of Uhud in which many Muslim men were killed, leaving widows and orphans behind. Many scholars argue that these verses have been revealed “because of Allah’s concern for the welfare of women and orphans who were left without husbands and fathers who died fighting for the Prophet and for Islam. It is a verse about compassion towards women and their children; it is not about men or their sexuality. Therefore, it could be inferred from the abovementioned verses that the practice of polygyny is contingent upon the criterion of “adal” (justice) among the four wives. If this condition is fulfilled, a man can marry up to four wives. However, one may ponder over this notion, as it is almost next to impossible to physically, emotionally, and financially cater equally to four different women. Furthermore, many scholars interpret that the underlying purpose of these verses was to cater to, provide for those women who are in need in times of war when the ratio of women is a lot higher than men or in exceptional circumstances such as terminal illness of first wife so on and so forth.

As a result, section 6 of the Ordinance, 1961 should have been formulated in a way to reflect the position in Islam so there should be reasons for contraction of another marriage contingent upon doing justice between wives. If one of such reasons exists & the condition of justice is fulfilled, then he would be permitted to remarry. In this way, the purpose intended in Surah Nisa would be met without causing damage to protection of women rights. Any second marriage contracted contrary to such conditions must be rendered null & void. On the contrary, the Ordinance, 1961 failed to incorporate the actual conditions envisaged in the verses rather came up with its own diluted version and created a farce of the essence of the verses. The Ordinance was an effort to meet the requirements of women rights, however failed abysmally in this regard too.

Moreover, the position taken by section 6 defeats the purpose of law being deterrent and effective. The validity of a second marriage will not be affected by non-compliance with the provision, but will be denied only the official registration. It will remain valid either way, so its underlying purpose fades away. Most notably, the penalty set out for non-compliance seems to be miniscule. Thus, this ineffective section cries out loud for an amendment in the Muslim family laws. In practice, perhaps rarely, a man goes to the Arbitration councils, such councils are a mere deception to the world that reforms have been made for the protection of women rights whilst in reality men are privileged enough to get up to four wives without conforming to the relevant law and Quranic verses. Section 6 is peculiar kind of section as it is easily avoided without facing any kind of serious repercussions or legal ramifications. However, it must be noted with a sigh of relief that in the Province of Punjab, section 6 of the Ordinance, 1961 has been amended through the Punjab Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Act, 2015 wherein in case of non-compliance with the due procedure set out in the Ordinance, 1961, the man will have to pay fine of five lac rupees with or without one year imprisonment and payment of entire dower (prompt or deferred). This step taken in Punjab has been a ray of hope in utter darkness and served the purpose of law being an effective deterrent. Therefore, this amendment should be followed and welcomed all across Pakistan.