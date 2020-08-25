Web Desk 13 hours ago Echoes Comments Off on 75 Views

Not all is okay in governance. Not all is fine in economy. Not much has been done in the area of meritocracy. Yet the wheels of Pakistan are moving on the runaway and indicators say,a takeoff is imminent. Hence the desperation in the opposition ranks.They want Saudis to intervene.
Hamid Mir in a recent column has coined the term Sultan Salahuddin Kashkoli for IK. This Kashkoli has averted a default. Has arrested the decline in international economic indicators. Has liberated foreign policy. Better be a Kashkoli than on foreign payrolls Or a plunderer!
