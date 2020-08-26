Home / News / FIA opens money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen’s JWD

FIA opens money laundering probe against Jahangir Tareen’s JWD

ISLAMABAD, August 26: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into money laundering charges against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Tareen’s JWD Group.
The agency’s combined investigation team (CIT) has written letters to the deputy commissioners of Multan, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rahim Yar Khan seeking details of properties and bank accounts owned by the PTI leader, his son Ali Tareen and others associated with the firm.
It has also written to the Lahore Development Authority, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit relevant details. One of the deputy commissioners who have been sent letters said details of assets of 22 people, including Jahangir Tareen and members of his family, have been sought. The FIA probe team has also summoned the record of properties of the PTI leader’s son Ali Tareen. The Security Exchange Companies of Pakistan (SECP) has been asked to provide details of all companies registered in the name of Jahangir Tareen. – TLTP

