Babar should not be afraid of making his own decisions: Younis

Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan has urged limited-overs skipper Babar Azam to stamp his authority on the field. While speaking in a press conference on Monday, Khan said that Azam should not be afraid of making his own decisions. “It can get difficult for a captain when he is receiving so much advice and also suggestions on field as well. Whether the suggestions are coming from off the field or from inside the field, it’s meant for the betterment of the team,” said Khan.

“My advice to Babar is that as a leader is to try and take your own decisions; He should not be afraid of taking his decisions eve if they are incorrect because you can always learn from those mistakes,” he added. The Pakistan batting great also expressed his desire to continue as the team’s batting coach in the future. “If given the opportunity, I would like to continue as the batting coach of the team,” he said. He also heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his performances on the England tour so far. “Watching Rizwan was the happiest moment on tour because after long time, we saw a wicketkeeper performing in England,” he said. Khan also stressed on the importance of bonding with players in the team, as far as coaching is concerned. “I’ve been working with all the boys on this tour in any way I can. I’ve even helped Mohammad Hafeez on his golf swing and Yasir Shah on his hairstyle. This way I can get close to the players and work on their weaknesses,” he said. Pakistan’s tour of England will come to an end with final T20I of the series on Tuesday.