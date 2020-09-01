China takes control of an area of 1,000 square kilometres in Ladakh

-Warns that if India wants to compete, it will have to bear more military losses than in the past

NEW DELHI, September 1: The Indian newspaper The Hindu has revealed that according to the intelligence received by the central government, an area of about one thousand square kilometers of Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control is currently under Chinese control. On the other hand, China has warned that if India wants to compete, it will have to bear more military losses than in the past.

According to the newspaper, China has been consolidating its presence since April by mobilizing troops along the Line of Actual Control.

An official told The Hindu that Chinese troops had been moving along the indefinite Line of Actual Control from the Dipsang plain to Choshal.

He revealed that about 900 square kilometers of Indian part of the Line of Actual Control from Patrol Point 10 to 13 in Dipsang Plain area is under Chinese control. Of these, 20 sq km in the Gulwan Valley and 12 sq km in Hot Springs are completely under Chinese control, 65 sq km of Pengong Tsu Lake and 20 sq km in Choshal are also under Chinese control.

He said that a large area from Finger 4 to 8 near Pengong Tsu Lake is also under the control of the Chinese army. The distance between Finger 4 and 8 adjacent to the lake is 8 km. Until May, both Chinese and Indian troops patrolled the area, which in India’s view is part of the Line of Actual Control.-DNA