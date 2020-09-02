Karachi issues to be solved on immediate basis, assures COAS

– Army Chief expressed satisfaction over the pace of relief work and said Army will not disappoint the population in their time of need: ISPR

KARACHI, September 2: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with a delegation of traders in Karachi and assured that the issues of the rain-hit city would be solved soon, sources reported.

The traders conveyed their grievances to the army chief during the meeting and requested him to bound the electricity, gas, water and other utility providers to solve issues faced by the city.

“Karachi pays a tax of Rs 2,600 billion annually and therefore its issues should be solved on a priority basis,” the traders asked and added that recent rain spell had halted the industrial and economic activity in the business hub of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa assured that the city would be transformed completely in the next three days.

“A committee has been formed comprising the representatives of federal and provincial governments to solve the issues faced by the city,” he said adding that business community would also be given representation in the body. He said that the Karachi issues would be solved on an immediate basis. Road infrastructure, water, power and gas issues faced by the city will be addressed, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over the pace of relief work and said that the Army will not disappoint the population in their time of need. He said that this natural calamity provided an opportunity to set the priority for the management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future. The COAS said that the plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all out support.-TLTP