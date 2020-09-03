Pakistan Stock Exchange declared the ‘best performing market’ in Asia

LAHORE, September 3: Pakistan Stock Market has been declared the ‘Best Performing Market’ for its ‘Best Performance’ in Asia.

Pakistan’s stock market has performed the best in Asia, according to a recent survey of the world’s stock markets by Market Currents Wealth Net, a U.S-based research firm on the performance of international financial institutions.

The stock market saw a turn-over of more than 38%. in Asia, the Chinese stock market also performed well, with a 27% increase.

Following the U.S agency’s review report, the stock exchange announced on its official Twitter account that the country’s stock market has been named the best performing market in Asia by 2020 and the fourth best performing market in the world.

The reason for the best performance of the Pakistan stock market in Asia has been attributed to the increase in its index and the high return on investment in the stock market.-TLTP