Imran Khan rejects SAPM Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa’s resignation

ISLAMABAD, September 4: Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday rejected Lieutenant General (Retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa’s resignation as Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting.

Asim Saleem Bajwa, who is also chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA), called on the premier today. Imran Khan said he is satisfied with the SAPM’s explanation and the evidences which he gave, and directed him to continue working as his aide.

Asim Saleem Bajwa had on Thursday announced to submit his resignation to the PM. “I want to concentrate on the CPEC projects,” he had said. The CPECA chairman had rejected baseless allegations leveled against him and his family by journalist Ahmed Noorani.

The CPECA chairman tweeted, “I strongly rebut the baseless allegations levelled against me and my family. Alhamdolillah another attempt to damage our reputation belied/exposed. I have and will always serve Pakistan with pride and dignity.” -DNA