Army troops reach flash flood affected Khushab to assist civil administration: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, September 4: Pakistan Army troops had reached Khushab to assist civil administration in relief efforts due to flash floods.

According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), over 10 villages of Khushab district were affected due to recent rains.

The troops of Mangla Corps were carrying damage assessment and busy in relief measures to help affected flood victims in Jabbi, Dhokri, Bhola, Khaliqabad, Waheer, Hadali areas. Earlier, following the heavy spell of Monsoon rains, Pakistan Army had started its relief operations in Karachi to assist the civil administration on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pak army rescue teams worked relentlessly in the affected areas of the port city. Dewatering pumps and other equipments had been used to drain the water out of low lying areas.

The rescue teams relocated those who were stuck in areas affected by urban-flooding. More rescue teams had been put on an alert to meet any exigency in case of flood like situation as a result of excessive downpour.

Earlier today, at least five people have lost their lives in different incidents as intermittent torrential rain has lashed parts of Punjab including Lahore.

The rainwater has inundated low-lying areas and underpasses in Lahore, badly affecting the flow of traffic. The monsoon spell has also tripped over 130 electricity feeders in several parts of the metropolis.

Over 200 mud houses have been demolished due to torrential rain in Layyah, killing one man and injuring 10 others.

On the other hand, 20-year-old Kainat, 17-year-old Mehtab, 10-year-old Aiza and 14-year-old Dareen have died while two people have sustained severe injuries as roof of two houses collapsed in Chakwal due to downpour.

In Chishtian, roof collapse has left two people wounded. Teams have arrived at the incident sites for rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to drain out rainwater from the streets and roads of the province as early as possible. He further ordered Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials and other administrators to utilize all the resources for the relief of the people.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in southern Punjab and southeastern Sindh. Hot and dry weather is expected in Balochistan.-TLTP