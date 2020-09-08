Zardari arrives in Islamabad ahead of accountability court’s hearing

ISLAMABAD, September 8: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Islamabad ahead of a hearing of money laundering case scheduled on Wednesday, citing sources.

Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Islamabad along with her daughter Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari today(Tuesday), said sources, adding that a legal team will meet the former president in the federal capital.

Earlier on September 1, an accountability court in Islamabad had decided to indict former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the mega-money laundering reference on September 9.

The accountability court Judge Azam had conducted hearing on mega money laundering case and decided to indict Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, others on September 9. The AC accepted exemption pleas of Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur in money laundering case and adjourned the hearing till September 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court will also indict former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana reference on Sept 9. Mega laundering case Zardari, his sister and other accused are facing charges of laundering more than Rs35 billion through fake bank accounts.-DNA