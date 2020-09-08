CPEC to expand further despite negative propaganda: China

KARACHI, September 8: China has said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will continue to grow and expand despite the negative propaganda by certain countries as it is flagship project of “One Belt and One Road Initiative” of China.

The Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Li Bijian, in an interactive meeting with representatives of Karachi Editors Club at the Consulate, said the project covers entire Pakistan and is moving forward despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Li Bijian, appreciated the idea to set up Pakistan-China Media Corridor for strong coordination between the two journalists communities for further consolidating Pak-China relations.-DNA