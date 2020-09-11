Army Chief, U.S CENTCOM Commander discuss Afghan Peace Process: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, September 11: Commander US CENTCOM General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). According to the ISPR, the delegations headed by US Centcom commander and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the geo-strategic environment and regional security. They also discussed Pakistan- US military cooperation besides also mulling over the Afghanistan Peace Process and Kashmir situation.-TLTP