National T20 Cup ideal preparation for PSL 5 playoffs: Wahab

Left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz believes that the upcoming National T20 Cup will be an ideal opportunity for domestic cricketers to get back in form ahead of the remaining four HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The National T20 Cup will be the curtain-raiser of the domestic season, with matches being held in Multan and Rawalpindi from September 30 to October 18.

“It is great that we will be able to complete PSL 5 and decide the champion on the field. National T20 cup will serve as an ideal preparation for players and will get them back in rhythm as they haven’t played any cricket for the past five to six months,” Riaz told reporters in Lahore.

Riaz and wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal also heaped praise on their Peshawar Zalmi teammate Haider Ali for his half-century on debut against a game England side in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Manchester.

“Haider is a very confident player and has a bright future ahead of him. I hope he continues to succeed and win matches for Pakistan,” said Riaz.

“Pakistan has found a talented batsman in the shape of Haider Ali. He should not be compared with any other player as it will him put him under undue pressure. He should be given the license to play his natural game, which will be beneficial for him,” said Akmal.

PSL 5 playoffs will be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November.