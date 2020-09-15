Anti-terrorism bill 2020 sails through National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, September 15: The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The bill was moved by MNA Faheem Khan. The National Assembly was informed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been carrying out relief and rescue operations in the rain-hit areas across the country.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said currently Chairman NDMA, Lt General Muhammad Afzal, along with teams of experts, is visiting Sindh to personally monitor the relief efforts. He said food packages and tents have also been distributed among the rain affected people across Pakistan.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was also introduced in the House by Amjad Ali Khan.

Later, the House resumed discussion on the situation arising out of unfortunate crime of gang rape against a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

Taking part in the discussion, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain stressed the need to reform the justice system in Pakistan to increase conviction rate in rape cases to prevent such inhuman acts in the society.

He said a rape victim should be treated as victim of violence and women investigation officer should be appointed to handle these cases. He said that improving the justice system in the country would help in combating the rise in rape and harassment cases rather than hanging.

He said that incidents such as that of the Lahore motorway gang rape would vanish from memories in the next couple of days as it happened in previous cases of similar intensity. The federal minister said that the accused involved in the Zainab case was arrested and hanged. “The public sentiment against the incident died down after the punishment, however, the rape cases continued unabated even after this.”

Sharing the figures, the minister said that only five percent of convictions have been made in the rape cases and this figure is other than the cases that are not reported to the police.

Many sexual assault cases go unreported as victims fear that someone might say as to why you have gone out without checking fuel, he said while taking a jibe at the CCPO Lahore over his controversial remarks.-DNA