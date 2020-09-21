Justice isn’t blind in this country

About 3 years back, an MPA of Balochistan Assembly while driving recklessly on a government road killed a police official in uniform on duty and then decamped from the spot. Had a video of the accident not gone viral on social media,the police would never have arrested him because he was not only MPA of the province, he belonged to a very influential political family of Balochistan.

The errant MPA was acquitted by a model Court a couple of days back on the plea that substantial evidence is not available against him.

The question is: the camera never tells a lie; was there really need for any other evidence when the entire accident was recorded by the eye of the camera?

The tragedy is that Balochistan is still governed by a very powerful tribal system in which the tribal chieftains are untouchable. In the instant case, the culprit belonged to a very powerful tribal clan and the victim was a poor man who has to join police force in the lower ranks for earning bread and butter for himself and his family.

The verdict of the court in the instant case has sent a very wrong signal to the youth of the province and it would certainly give heart to the would-be-criminals.

The well-wishers of this country expect that the authorities concerned would take a suomoto action in the matter and go to the higher legal forum against the verdict of the model Court

Needless to say that while a godless society may survive, an unjust society won’t.