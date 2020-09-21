LET PRESIDENT HIMSELF STRIKE OFF THE BLACK DAY FROM OUR NATIONAL CALENDAR

Not against my best judgement, I happen to harbour a belief that being a man of enormous ego and self-esteem, President Pervez Musharraf will not like to go down into Pakistan’s history as its most hated son.

He may already have ‘done’ enough to earn all the condemnation and wrath of the people who is no uncertain ways used ‘the power of the vote’ to throw out his cronies and protégés from the corridors of power.

But he may still have time and opportunity to make a heroic bid to rectify the wrong he has unwittingly done not just to his country’s image but also to that of his own.

The kind of ‘heroism’ that is now required is not of the kind he displayed while dismissing the Chief Justice of Pakistan, first on the 9th of March 2007, and then on the 3rd of November 2007. That ‘heroism’ produced only the consequences that he hadn’t intended and opted for. The kind of heroism that will remove some of the stigmas and scares from his image (that resulted from his pervious ‘heroic efforts’) can be generated only from his ability to read and understand the message the people of Pakistan gave him on the 18th of February. The message was loud and clear. The masses didn’t dump nineteen of his ministers for no reason. The indications are that had there not been immaculate’ pre-poll arrangements to mutilate the popular message, the people’s cry of rejection would have been much much louder. I have good reasons to trust the initial reports that the people’s overwhelming ‘down-with-Musharraf’ mandate had touched the chords of his soul and his better sensibilities and sense of judgement had shown signs of saying YES to the people’s call.

But as the days continue to pass, those of his cronies who will perish completely after his exit are gathering around him, and urging him to keep wearing his royal crown and regal robes, and try to find new ways and means of assassinating the People’s Mandate with similar ease and efficiency that had been shown on the 27th of December 2007.

But as I said, President General ® Pervez Musharraf, despite his fierce desire to hold on to power, happens to be a man of a big ago, and he will hate to go down into history as the man most hated by the people of Pakistan. I am sure by now he would have known why -exactly why – the people outside Karachi defied the fear of bombs and bullets on the 18th of February 2008 to hurl so many NOs at his government.

The people are calling for the reversal of “the acts of heroism” President Musharraf had committed on the 3rd of November 2007. If he can muster enough courage to heed to the people’s call, and strikes off the above-mentioned black day from our national calendar, he will be taking his first big step in the direction of winning back the grace he has lost.