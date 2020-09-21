Don’t drag institutions into politics, government asks opposition

– Qureshi rejects allegations on foreign policy & CPEC: Shibli says Sharif not used to free & fair polls: Asad terms opposition to FATF legislation regrettable: Fawad says Nawaz turned against institutions to save corruption

ISLAMABAD, September 21: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has asked the opposition to refrain from dragging national institutions into politics as it will not serve the interest of Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz, Planning Minister Asad Umar, and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Monday, the foreign minister said that Sunday’s conference of the opposition reflected their desperation for not getting any concession or national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) from the government. He rejected the opposition’s objections on foreign policy of the country, saying that the entire world is acknowledging Pakistan’s role as facilitator in the Afghan peace process. Qureshi said that it is a great achievement that now intra-Afghan negotiations have begun for lasting peace in the country.

Regarding the Kashmir issue, the foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has vociferously raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), world human rights bodies and other global forums.

He said that it seems strange that on the one hand, the opposition is criticising the government’s Kashmir policy; while on the other, they had supported the government to get passed resolutions on Kashmir unanimously from the parliament.

Refuting the opposition’s claim that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being rolled back, Qureshi said that all the projects of CPEC are rolling on and will be completed within the stipulated time period.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz said that former PM Nawaz Sharif in his speech raised suspicions about the election process because he is not used to a free and fair election. He said opposition is making state institutions controversial, which is not a service either to the country or to democracy.

He said the opposition should come up with solid suggestions for free and fair elections instead of maligning the entire election process. Faraz said that Nawaz Sharif is living in London on the pretext of health issues, but apparently he seems hale and hearty.

Asad Umar said that the opposition is doing all these gimmicks to protect its corruption and properties. He regretted the approach adopted by the opposition for personal gains. He said the opposition’s narrative is very close to anti-Pakistan forces. He said unfortunately, the opposition has waged a war on state institutions, including the military, judiciary, and National Accountability Bureau for not acting to its dictates.

The planning minister said former rulers had deliberately created an economic crisis in the country to give a tough time to the PTI government. He said the government successfully overcame this challenge and faded all the hopes of the opposition to trample the new dispensation.

He said it is regrettable that the opposition opposed the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation, which is meant to prevent Pakistan from falling into FATF’s black list and to bring the country out of its grey list. He said that speeches by the opposition leaders on Sunday were celebrated in India.

Asad Umar said one should keep in mind that democratic system is fully functioning in Pakistan, while civilian and the military leadership is collectively working hard to take the country forward. He said the government and the military are collaborating in all matters, including COVID-19, locust attack, realisation of Karachi transformational programme, and development in Balochistan. TLTP