World’s largest banks involved in money laundering and fraud, the documents caused a stir

WASHINGTON, September 21: New documents from the US-based FinCEN have revealed that the world’s largest banks are involved in money laundering and fraud and how black money was laundered through the world’s largest banks. How the criminals hid their money using anonymous British companies.

According to FinCEN’s documents, HSBC transferred tens of millions of dollars through its US business to Hong Kong accounts in 2013 and 2014. The documents further reveal that one of the largest banks in the United States helped a notorious criminal transfer more than 1 billion dollars. The files show that the investment fraud began after the bank was fined 1.9 billion dollars for money laundering in the United States. The FinCEN files are 2,657 leaked documents, including 2,100 documents about suspicious activity, leaked to the media organization BuzzFeed’s website and exchanged with the ICIJ has been.-Agencies