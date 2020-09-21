Army has no role in country’s politics: Military leadership

ISLAMABAD, September 21: While stressing on fast and effective implementation over the National Action Plan (NAP), the military leadership of Pakistan has stressed that Pakistan Army is, directly or indirectly, not associated with any political activity in the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed met parliamentary leaders the other day and discussed administrative affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan.

It has been learnt that the military leadership stressed to keep the army away from political matters. Pakistan Army will always help the civil administration and has no role in election reforms and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the military leadership said. During the meeting, the military leadership said that the army will continue to help civil administration, whenever it is needed and stressed to keep the army away from political matters. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically said that the government will not bow down before any blackmailing tactics. This he stated while expressing his views with the Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, who called on him at his office in Islamabad. Speaking on the occasion, PM Khan said that all the state institutions are on the same page and added that nation stands firmly united with its institutions. It may be noted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his speech in the All Parties Conference, yesterday, had raised allegations over state institutions. -TLTP