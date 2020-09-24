FIA begins inquiry against PCB in PSL case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a notice to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has asked the latter to submit the record of the employees hired for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) along with the record for broadcasting rights.

The FIA’s Anti-Corruption Cell has narrowed down its investigation which is now focused on irregularities in the PCB and the hiring of staff with exorbitant salaries.

Earlier, a PCB official had appeared before the FIA team last week and asked for more time. Senior officials of the PCB are also expected to be called for a hearing in the ongoing week.

The PCB has not submitted its records in this regard. They are expected to provide all records in the following week which will then be scrutinised by the FIA team. If irregularities are detected in the record, then a formal investigation will take place.

Later, the PCB also gave its response on the aforementioned inquiry by stating: “Firstly, the PCB generates its own revenues and receives no grants, funds or monies from either the Federal or Provincial Governments, the Consolidated Funds or the Government or Public Exchequer. The PCB reinvested the funds it generates in the development of cricket in the country. As such, there is no misappropriation of Government Funds in PSL.”