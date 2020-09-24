Imran Khan is lucky to have adversaries like Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif. Without their immense ability to exude evil the cause of the inimitable Captain wouldn’t have taken off without such spectacular ease and assuredness.

24 September, 2020

Once upon a time a General named Saleemillah used to head ISPR. My friend Brig Saulat used to be number2 in ISPR. I remember the General telling me”Quite surely THIS MAN has mastered the art of shooting himself in the foot. Guess who he was taking about? Mian Nawaz Sharif.

24 September, 2020

Amendment . Read :With such spectacular ease instead of without.

24 September, 2020

Amended tweet Captain is lucky to have such stinking adversaries as AAZ and MNS . Without their immense capacity to do evil, the inimitable Khan wouldn’t have marched on with such momentum into the corridors of power.

24 September, 2020

Precisely on this day I, at the age of 22 years and two months,59 years back, took control of the Magazine Section of Daily Kohistan then the second biggest newspaper of the country. My boss and mentor Enayatullah had immense faith in my abilities. I owe a lot to him.

24 September, 2020

Something on the lighter side. My fingers love to strike wrong keys frequently. I am a pretty poor typist. Hence the spelling mistakes. Also missing letters and skipped words. My apologies.

24 September, 2020