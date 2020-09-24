British HC underlines UK’s long-standing relationship with KPK

PESHAWAR, September 24: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, CMG, has said that the UK will continue working closely with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to help provide basic services like education and health, and build resilience against things like Covid-19 and flooding.

The British High Commissioner said this during a meeting with Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, said a press statement issued on Thursday.

The high commissioner visited Peshawar to underline the UK’s long-standing relationship with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr Turner visited Peshawar to see how UK aid has been working closely with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to transform lives.

He said that there is a great chance now to secure a more peaceful Afghanistan and this means greater regional trade, and closer connections. – PR