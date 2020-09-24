Home / News / President Alvi promulgates Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act 2020

President Alvi promulgates Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act 2020

ISLAMABAD, September 24: President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act, 2020 and the new law has been implemented with immediate effect in Pakistan.
The National Assembly Secretariat confirmed the development that the president signed the Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act, 2020. The law will come into force with immediate effect after being promulgated by the president. – DNA

