ISLAMABAD, September 24: President Dr Arif Alvi has promulgated the Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act, 2020 and the new law has been implemented with immediate effect in Pakistan.
The National Assembly Secretariat confirmed the development that the president signed the Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act, 2020. The law will come into force with immediate effect after being promulgated by the president. – DNA
President Alvi promulgates Anti-Money Laundering Amendment Act 2020
